Community kitchen offers side of hope for West Ky tornado victims

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- There's something different about the food made by the volunteers of Mercy Chefs, a group formed in 2006 after a hurricane hit Florida.
The volunteers are experts in following the group's motto 'Feed the Body and Soul', delivering more than 20 million meals to storm victims and workers since the group's inception.
That number will only get higher after the group cut the ribbon on its seventh community kitchen Tuesday morning inside Lone Oak Middle School in Paducah.
The group arrived in Mayfield one day after tornadoes ravaged western Kentucky. Since December 11, the group has given nearly 42,000 meals to cleanup crews and victims staying at various shelters.
Founder Gary LeBlanc says the new Paducah-based kitchen, named Beacon of Hope, aims to provide long-term relief to victims and workers in Graves, Hopkins, Lyons, Marshall and McCracken counties.
"I want them to know that someone is here. That someone loves them and somebody cares for them and somebody is dedicated to staying long-term with them," LeBlanc said.
But the food isn't just slapping burgers and hot dogs in a tray and shipping them out. Chef John Thompson says they focus on creating well-balanced meals.
"There's nothing wrong with hamburgers and hot dogs," Thompson said. "We basically hit the whole food pyramid... We want to make sure that they get a good hearty meal that will last them throughout the evening."
Thompson says they prepare their meals about two to three days in advance. Most of the groceries and meat are donated by local businesses, Thompson says.
But the meal is just the start. The group turned the inside of the school into a makeshift hotel for cleanup crews or volunteers staying the night.
Some of the classrooms were converted into bedrooms. One area was made into a shower and laundry station thanks in part to donations.
The group will stay at the school through the end of May but there are plans to extend their stay.
Once the main core of the group leaves, volunteers at Relevant Church will maintain 'Beacon of Hope' according to lead pastor Joel Cauley.
"They're providing training. They're providing resources and that allows us to continue to do what they do," Cauley said.
Until that day comes, Thompson will continue dishing out meals as quick as he can. Born from chaos but raised with kindness, Beacon of Hope aims to serve its visitors a cup of hope, a popular menu item that never spoils.
"We're ready to feed more people," Thompson said.
To find out how to volunteer, click here.