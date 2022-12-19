 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cloudy & chilly to start the week, winter blast arrives late week

  • Updated
  • 0
12_19 winter.jpg

WSIL -- Plan a little extra time to scrape off the windshield this morning if you park outside, there is a lot frost this morning.

12_19 today.jpg

The calm before the storm. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will have a lot of similarities with cloudy skies and afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

On Thursday, a storm system will track out of the Plains into the Midwest. Finally, the track of this system is coming into focus.

Right now, it appears temperatures will climb into the lower 40s in many locations Thursday afternoon. As precipitation begins, it will start as primarily light rain.

Thursday night, an Arctic cold front will arrive. This will likely lead to a change from rain to snow. Snow may linger into early Friday morning before coming to an end. There is still uncertainty regarding the amount of snow that will actually fall. At this point, we are not expect a big snow in our region.

12_19 snow 2.jpg

As temperatures plummet, it will not take much snow to cause big travel problems.

12_19 travel.jpg

By Friday morning, temperatures will drop into the lower single digits. Wind gusts of 35-45 miles per hour are possible. This will push wind chills into dangerous territory with reading -15 to -20º possible.

12_19 wind chill.jpg

Wind chills will remain below zero during the day Friday.

12_19 christmas.jpg

Temperatures will remain below freezing through the weekend.

Tags

Recommended for you