Chilly morning -- Colder temperatures on the way

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Chilly morning and afternoon ahead with even cooler temperatures on the way!
Monday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds building into the region. High: 55. Winds will gust at times over 25mph, posing an elevated fire threat going into the next three days. Temperatures will be dropping low into the evening with calm and clear conditions.
A freeze warning will be in effect for all counties starting at 9pm Monday evening lasting until 9am Tuesday morning.
Tuesday: Chilly doesn't begin to describe this morning low! Low: 25. High: 53. Mostly sunny, widespread frost expected in the early morning. A copy and paste forecast going into Wednesday.
Wednesday: Morning temperatures could be as low as the upper teens ranging to the lower 20's. Mostly sunny. High: 55.
After the cool air exits the region, clouds will build back and our temperatures will climb into the upper 60's to mid 70's by the weekend, staying dry.