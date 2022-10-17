 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON...

Northwest winds will be sustained at 10 to 15 mph with wind gusts
in the 20 to 25 mph range this afternoon. Relative humidity
values are expected to drop to around 20 to 30 percent this
afternoon. The combination of dry air, gusty winds and the
continued drought conditions, will lead to elevated fire danger
this afternoon. Grass fires, field fires and wildfires will spread
more rapidly than normal this afternoon. Be sure to follow local
burn bans and be very careful with anything that could ignite a
fire.

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Chilly morning -- Colder temperatures on the way

  • Updated
  • 0
hourly.jpg

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Chilly morning and afternoon ahead with even cooler temperatures on the way!

Monday: Mostly sunny, a few clouds building into the region. High: 55. Winds will gust at times over 25mph, posing an elevated fire threat going into the next three days. Temperatures will be dropping low into the evening with calm and clear conditions. 

freeze.jpg

A freeze warning will be in effect for all counties starting at 9pm Monday evening lasting until 9am Tuesday morning.

Tuesday: Chilly doesn't begin to describe this morning low! Low: 25. High: 53. Mostly sunny, widespread frost expected in the early morning. A copy and paste forecast going into Wednesday. 

Wednesday: Morning temperatures could be as low as the upper teens ranging to the lower 20's. Mostly sunny. High: 55. 

bans.jpg

After the cool air exits the region, clouds will build back and our temperatures will climb into the upper 60's to mid 70's by the weekend, staying dry. 

7 day.jpg

Tags

Recommended for you