Cave-in-Rock Ferry to resume service Sunday morning after early closure

CAVE-IN-ROCK, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will resume service Sunday morning after it closed early Saturday due to high winds.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the ferry began its normal run at 6 a.m. Saturday when high winds forced the ferry to suspend service around 10 a.m.
Winds at the time were reported out of the west-southwest at about 10 miles per hour with gusts up to 25 miles per hour. Those winds can cause choppy conditions on the Ohio River, according to KYTC.
The weather forecast indicates winds of five to 10 miles per hour on Sunday out of the west-northwest, but gusts are expected to be minimal, KYTC says. Those conditions should allow the ferry to operate normally.
The ferry plans to reopen to normal service Sunday at 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.