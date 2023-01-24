Carbondale Warming Center open during winter weather

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Warming Center is welcoming those needing some warmth from the cold weather.
The overnight shelter has opened their doors for anyone needing to get some shelter, especially with the winter weather sweeping through the area this week.
A winter weather event is expected to hit the tri-state area starting Tuesday night which will bring lots of rain in the south and several inches of snow expected in the northwestern counties of Missouri and Illinois.
The Carbondale Warming Center's mission is to provide a night time sleeping space on cold nights as a supplement to Carbondale's existing shelter system.
Upon arrival, one may expect a 15-minute check-in process with temperature and background checks.
The warming center is also accepting donations for anyone willing to help out. They are in need of hot drinks, blankets and more.
For more information, you can contact the Carbondale Warming Center at 314-312-2539. They are located 608 East College Street in Carbondale, IL.