A little more rain Friday & a chilly weekend ahead

In the wake of a cold front, temperatures are quite a bit cooler this morning, and more wet weather is tracking in from the west.
For the most part, rain will be primarily focused in the southern parts of our viewing area, with far southern Illinois, western Kentucky, and the Missouri Bootheel receiving most of the rain.
Rain will gradually track southeast out of the region this afternoon.
In addition to rain, wind will be a factor with gusts up to around 30 miles per hour possible, and isolated wind gusts approaching 40 miles per hour not entirely out of the question.
Dry and chilly on Saturday with highs only in the mid 40s.
Then, a clipper-like system will bring another chance for a little wet weather Sunday.