Southern Illinois health center spreading the word about Hepatitis testing

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- Rural Health in Anna is getting the word out.
"We are raising awareness about Hepatitis C and trying to encourage the public to get tested if they've never been tested before," said Chase Hileman, Community Outreach Coordinator for Rural Health, INC.
Thursday is National Hepatitis Testing Day. According to Health and Human Services, an estimated 2.4 million people live with Hep-C.
Hileman says the majority of those show no symptoms.
"Left untreated, Hepatitis C can cause damage to the liver resulting in liver failure and ever some cases, liver cancer," said Hileman.
Hileman says adults over the age of 18 should be bested at least once. He adds women should be tested each time they are pregnant.
There are other factors that determine who should be tested including anyone who has received an organ transplant
"Those risk factors include those who inject drugs, share needles, have an HIV infection," Hileman adds.
Rural health is a one-stop location for not only diagnosis but treatment as well.
"If someone would happen to be positive with Hepatitis C, we now offer treatment options as well," Hileman said.
One tool Hileman says is key to diagnosis and treatment is a new fibro scan monitoring.
"That is a non-invasive way of measuring and monitoring the liver," said Hileman.