 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 248 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

FRANKLIN              GALLATIN              HAMILTON
HARDIN                JACKSON               JEFFERSON
JOHNSON               PERRY                 POPE
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

DAVIESS               HENDERSON             MCLEAN
UNION                 WEBSTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN,
CARBONDALE, CARMI, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD,
FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
JONESBORO, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON,
MURPHYSBORO, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, PINCKNEYVILLE, POSEYVILLE,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, AND WEST SALEM.

Southern Illinois health center spreading the word about Hepatitis testing

  • Updated
  • 0
One southern Illinois health center getting the word out about Hepatitis testing

ANNA, IL (WSIL) -- Rural Health in Anna is getting the word out.

"We are raising awareness about Hepatitis C and trying to encourage the public to get tested if they've never been tested before," said Chase Hileman, Community Outreach Coordinator for Rural Health, INC.

Thursday is National Hepatitis Testing Day. According to Health and Human Services, an estimated 2.4 million people live with Hep-C.

Hileman says the majority of those show no symptoms.

"Left untreated, Hepatitis C can cause damage to the liver resulting in liver failure and ever some cases, liver cancer," said Hileman.

Hileman says adults over the age of 18 should be bested at least once. He adds women should be tested each time they are pregnant.

There are other factors that determine who should be tested including anyone who has received an organ transplant

"Those risk factors include those who inject drugs, share needles, have an HIV infection," Hileman adds.

Rural health is a one-stop location for not only diagnosis but treatment as well.

"If someone would happen to be positive with Hepatitis C, we now offer treatment options as well," Hileman said.

One tool Hileman says is key to diagnosis and treatment is a new fibro scan monitoring.

"That is a non-invasive way of measuring and monitoring the liver," said Hileman.

Tags

Recommended for you