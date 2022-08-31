SIH to open new physical outpatient facility in Herrin Thursday

HERRIN, Ill. (WSIL) -- There's a need for more pediatric treatment in southern Illinois and one facility hopes to address the need.
Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is set to cut the ribbon on a new rehabilitation outpatient facility in Herrin at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
It's the culmination of a two-year project that cost about $1.8 million to fund, with $1 million coming from federal funding according to SIH.
The facility aims to treat people and children like four-year-old Maverick Thompson. Maverick was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was just two years old, says his father Ryan.
"It was scary at first you know. You wonder what the future holds," Thompson said.
But two years later, Maverick is making progress according to physical therapist Liz Haas, who has worked with Maverick the last two years.
Haas demonstrated a number of therapeutic exercises meant to help Thompson regain strength in his left leg, including sitting him on a swing and passing a ball back and forth.
"We're having to just engage in different muscle groups while still having some movements so you still have the balance component, the strength, the catching, the hand-eye coordination," Haas said.
The new facility measures 13,600 square feet and is three times bigger than the combined space of the previous two facilities SIH used for pediatric treatment.
Haas says it gives therapists the chance to tailor some of their exercises for younger patients. In Maverick's case, therapists use sports and games to help Maverick heal while also having fun.
"Maverick loves basketball, he loves baseball. He loves to fish so we try to incorporate all of his loves into therapy to try and make it fun so we can still work on the deficits that he's presented with," Haas said.
Maverick will have to live with cerebral palsy the rest of his life, but his dad Ryan says this new facility wil give Maverick a leg up on life.
"Definitely a hard pill to swallow but he's happy and healthy and has a lot of fun so none of that matters," Thompson said.