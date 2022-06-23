Memory Café to open in Carterville

(CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS) -- When a loved one is diagnosed with Dementia that's just the start to a challenging journey ahead. The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging is starting a new program to help.
The group extended its work with the Illinois Public Health Association to provide education on the detection and prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease.
The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging plans to host events throughout southern Illinois at the senior centers over the course of the next year.
They'll kick-off a new Memory Café we are calling “Brewing Memories,” as Moore than Coffee food truck will be there selling coffee, with bagels provided from Panera’s donation program.
Becky Doiron from the Alzheimer’s Association will be speaking and available to answer questions about available resources.
The group hopes caregivers and persons with dementia attend and find support from others, as well as, obtain the resources and education needed to support their caregiving efforts.
The Memory café is taking place our project on June 28th in Carterville at the First Presbyterian Church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will then be held every other Tuesday going forward.