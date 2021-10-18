Medical Minute: Breast Cancer

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL wants to make sure your health is in tip top shape. We are partnering with Heartland Regional Medical Center to bring you Healthcare News You Can Use with this Medical Minute Sponsorship.
These Medical Minutes will provide much needed information to keep your body healthy.
This week's Medical Minute talks about the preventative measures you can take to detect breast cancer. A screening mammogram is easy to schedule and takes only about 30 minutes of your time. It can help detect breast cancer early, so treatment can begin in the earlier stages of the disease.
This week's Medical Minute also talked to a patient, who survived Breast Cancer and her perspective on the disease.
For more information visit heartlandregional.com/mammo