Local blood drives aim to help nationwide blood shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO - The Southeast Health College of Nursing and Health Sciences hosted a blood drive on Wednesday, a step in helping a nationwide blood shortage.
James G. Westrich and his daughter, Autumn, were two of the earliest at the door to donate.
"Being a veteran, you see a lot of bad, but you see a lot of good," Westrich said. "And donating blood is doing good."
Even Autumn Westrich, who was nervous while donating for just the second time in her life, knows it's something she wants to do.
"I just want to help people," Autumn Westrich said. "I know there’s like a big need for blood so if there’s anything I can do to help, I want to do that."
Michelle Johnson has been with the American Red Cross for 11 years. When she started, 8% of the population donated blood. Now, less than 3% donate and those that do donate on average one and a half times per year.
"It's not enough," Johnson said.
At one point in February, there was just a half day supply of each blood type.
That leaves the blood supply dangerously low. That means blood transfusions can be put on hold, surgeries cancelled, and tragedy could strike if large accidents occur and lots of blood is needed.
"Most people think that when they need the blood it’s going to be there," Johnson said. "And we do everything we can to make sure it is but we can’t make it, so we have to have people step up and donate."
The American Red Cross estimates that 97% of the population needs blood at some point in their life. With the urgent need for blood donations, the Red Cross is encouraging those who can to donate.
It takes about an hour, with just 5-10 minutes of actual needle time to donate blood. Plus, one donation can save up to three lives.
The Red Cross has a new feature that can let you track your blood and see which hospitals it ends up at.
There are many upcoming local drives or centers you can donate. You can always call the Red Cross or get on their website to find more options for donation. Make appointments
UPCOMING DRIVES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI:
Thursday, August 18 - Cape Girardeau City Hall (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Thursday, August 18 - Poplar Bluff High School (10 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Thursday, August 18 - Paducah Blood Donation Center (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Friday, August 19 - YMCA Sikeston (1 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Friday, August 19 - New Madrid American Legion Pop 595 (1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
Friday, August 19 - The Lair (Dexter) (1 p.m.-6 p.m.)
Friday August 19 - Cape Girardeau Blood Donation Center (7 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Friday August 19 - West Park Mall (Cape Girardeau) (1 p.m.-6p.m.)
Friday August 19 - Cross Road United Methodist Church (Ullin) -(2 p.m. - 6 p.m.)
Friday August 19 - American Legion Post 153 Poplar Bluff (1 p.m.-6p.m.)
Friday, August 19 - Fulton City High School (8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20 - YMCA Sikeston (10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20 - American Legion Post 595 New Madrid (10:30 a.m.) - 3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20 - The Lair (Dexter) (10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20 - West Park Mall (Cape Girardeau) (10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20 - American Legion Post 153 Poplar Bluff (10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.)
Saturday, August 20 - Paducah Blood Donation Center (7a.m.-3 p.m.)
Monday, August 22 - Sikeston High School (11 a.m.-3 p.m.)
Tuesday, August 23 - Missouri Delta Medical Center (11 a.m. - 3 p.m.)
Tuesday August 23 - Miner Baptist Church (1:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.)
Tuesday, August 23 - Cape Girardeau Central High School (8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.)