"It's back": COVID-19 community levels high in the viewing area

(WSIL) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is still around but you wouldn't be able to tell if you went to an outdoor venue in Williamson County, Illinois.
It's one of a number of counties in the News 3 viewing area that is under 'high' COVID community levels, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Just eight area counties are under low to medium risk.
Dr. Jeff Ripperda, MD, a family physician at Shawnee Health Service in Murphysboro, says COVID cases 'took a break' in the spring. But in the last two months, Ripperda says cases have steadily climbed.
Ripperda says he's had returning COVID patients who became reinfected with the virus. But Ripperda adds that these reinfections are less severe thanks in part to the vaccine.
"The vast majority of them are not having major illnesses from the COVID," Ripperda said. "Most [patients] have some degree of immunity either from having been vaccinated or having been previously had infections that they were exposed to."
Communities with high risk COVID levels are recommended to mask up indoors. But in outdoor venues like a baseball game, masks are out.
David Wilson, of Marion, was at Rent One Park taking in the third day of the 2022 Colt League World Series. Wilson says he's vaccinated and has decided to shed the masks unless the business he goes to requires them.
"I feel like the risk is not what it was," Wilson said.
Nicci Barcello, of Covina, California, was in town watching her son play in the Colt League World Series. Barcello says her state is considering bringing back mask mandates.
"I'm okay with it. I work actually in a grocery store so I still voluntarily wear my mask because I'm around people all day long," Barcello said.
Wilson's advice? Get the vaccine as soon as you can so that you don't have to experience severe symptoms should you get COVID-19.
"I don't think the shots are going to hurt you the shot's are going to help you," Wilson said. "If you get sick with it you won't be as bad so I think you should take the shots."
Ripperda agrees that vaccines dramatically reduce the severity of symptoms but also understands if vaccinated folks want to ax the masks. Ripperda advises those who feel sick, even if you're vaccinated, to get tested.
"Multiple patients in the same family are getting COVID all at the same time again," Ripperda said.
"It's back."