Hog fundraiser will support equine therapy program

JACKSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Just $10 can help support an equine therapy program healing locals in southern Illinois.
Specialized Equine Services and Therapeutic Riding is a non-profit program takes place at the Giant City horse stables in Makanda.
It offers sessions to adults and children with mental and physical differences such as autism, brain injuries, and Multiple sclerosis.
Patricia Nardini, who is a co-founder of the group says, they also give classes to veterans, many of which are diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
"When the veterans come they don't talk about their experiences," she explains. "They just come and spend time with the horse which settles them down; Makes them calmer. It makes them more patient. Helps with their overall well-being."
To help offset the cost of sessions, Specialized Equine Services is bringing back its hog raffle fundraiser through March 25th.
The first place winner gets half a Big Muddy Hog and a freezer, and second place gets half a hog.
Discounted therapy sessions mean a lot to families and individuals who have additional medical expenses.
"I know a lot of our students have other programs that they're in because of their challenges, so we're not the only therapy they're paying for," Nardini says.
Specialized Equine Services is also looking for volunteers, who are 16 and older.
Each rider has three people to stand next to the horse as they ride for safety and volunteers handle equipment.
"We're about 98% rely on volunteers, just about everybody is a volunteer," Nardini adds. "It's very satisfying because you get to a relationship not only with the riders but with some of the horses."
The next orientation will be on Sunday, March 6th.
Those interested in signing up for the orientation you can email office@sestherapy.com or call (618) 529-4110.
To buy raffle tickets call (618) 922-3983 or visit their website by clicking here.