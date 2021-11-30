Health officials hope for higher booster vaccine demand after Omicron discovery

(WSIL) -- As the world learns more about the Omicron Variant, health officials in southern Illinois are hoping more people get their booster shots.
Bart Hagston, public health administrator for the Jackson County Health Department, says the county has seen an increased demand for booster shots before the new variant was discovered.
JCHD officials plan to wait on for new research on the variant in the coming weeks to determine a response plan. Specifically, they're looking at the variant's transmissiblity and how current vaccines work against it.
The department held a vaccine clinic a few weeks ago where they distributed around 930 shots of the Moderna vaccine, Hagston says.
Despite efforts, Hagston says he's seen an increase in cases in the past two weeks that could be cause for concern.
Hagston hopes this convinces more people to take the vaccine, so that new variants won't get the chance to develop.
"I think that has heightened everyone's concern about this variant and any others that might come along," Hagston said. "The more people that we can protect from being infected the more we can prevent new strains of the virus from developing in the first place."
Down in Cairo, organizers held a pop-up vaccine clinic at the Washington Avenue Baptist Church.
Artie McBride, a supervisor of the Pandemic Health Navigator associated with the Alexander-Pulaski County NAACP, says she expects a rise in booster shots as we learn more about the new variant.
""Hopefully people will come around and realize that it helps to take the vaccine," McBride said. "We took vaccines as a child. We didn't know what it was then... We didn't have a choice, we have to get those."
McBride says the Illinois Emergency Management Agency assists the group by providing resources and helping set up the clinic.
Those who missed the vaccine clinic in Cairo can go to one in Pulaski. It's being held Wednesday at Rogan's Pharmacy from 1pm- 4pm.