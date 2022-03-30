Gov. Parson announces end to COVID-19 crisis in Missouri

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following areas, Franklin, Johnson, Pope, Saline, Union, and Williamson. * WHEN...Until 715 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in Herrin, IL, with 8 inches of water reported over 8th street by the Fire Department. - Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Marion, Herrin, West Frankfort, Benton, Carterville, Johnston City, Christopher, Vienna, Rend Lake Area, Sesser, Zeigler, Crainville, Energy, Goreville, Valier, West City, Pittsburg, Creal Springs, Thompsonville and Lake Of Egypt Area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&