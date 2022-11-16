Free at-home colorectal cancer screening tests

(WSIL) -- The Southern Seven Health Department aims to provide an easier option for colorectal cancer screening at home.
The cancer prevention team of the Center for Asian Health Equity (CAHE) of the University of Chicago Medicine, has partnered with rural health departments across the state of Illinois to create accessible and equitable care for colorectal cancer screenings.
Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and the third leading cause in women in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people at average risk of colorectal cancer start regular screening at age 45.
Community Outreach Coordinator Shawnna Rhine for Southern Seven Health Department said during an interview on News 3 This Morning, if you have a family history of colorectal cancer, it's a good idea to get screened sooner.
Colorectal cancer is oftentimes undetected until the later stages, with waning survival rates for those who are diagnosed. To combat this, the CDC and many health care professionals recommend cancer screenings.
A common at-home screening test is called “FIT”, which is a stool-based test. These tests are given to patients in the form of FIT kits, which allows them to take these tests in the comfort of their own homes. A major concern for many is the lack of access for screenings.
CAHE, through funding from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other partners, provide screening materials to reach at-risk communities through clinics and health outreach events.
The communities in Southern Illinois positively impacted by this partnership include Alexander County, Hardin County, Johnson County, Massac County, Pope County, Pulaski County, and Union County.
For more about the test or to find clinic locations visit the Southern Seven Health Department's website.