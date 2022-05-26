First Responders including Air Evac preparing for summer

(WSIL) -- A crash can happen at anytime. A block away from your home or miles away in another state.
When a crash happens in southern Illinois, first responders are called out and when it's really serious personnel with Air Evac base 35 are there to help.
Within 7 minutes of being toned, Mark Doellman can get the helicopter up in the air and en route to the scene.
They cover 70 nautical miles, and if he's in the pilot seat you're in good hands. Doellman started flying in the Army and has been with Air Evac for 23 years.
"There's not a lot of people fortunate enough to be able to do that, and I just feel fortunate that I can," he says.
Jody Chaney, Program Director for Air Evac Base 35, says his crew is getting ready for some busy days ahead.
"As the weather warms up, as the weather becomes nicer outside you definitely see a pattern of more traveling," Chaney explains. "There's definitely an uptick of calls. "
Over the past five years, Illinois has seen an average of 303,000 thousand crashes each year. That's from the Illinois Department of Transportation from 2016-2020, the most recent data available.
Chaney explains its actually medics with the ambulance service that decide if Air Evac should be called out.
"If they see the patient has a lot of traumatic injury, and they know an area hospital won't be able to do it," he says. "They'll call us."
Taking the patients to trauma centers in Carbondale, Illinois; St. Louis, Missouri; or Evansville, Indiana. All depending on the location of the crash and the victim's wounds.
Lenora Starrick, a registered nurse, has been on more than 750 flights and gave News 3 a look inside the helicopter.
"We're kinda like a mobile ER and ICU," she says. "So our whole goal is to get the patient to where they need to go."
Personnel are able to provide care with a ventilator, IV pump, and an array of medications.
Normally, there's two nurses or medics in the back of the helicopter with an extra seat if the victim has a loved one, who needs to accompany them.
In an ideal world, first responders would like to see the streets crash free. While that's unlikely there's a few violations that cause crashes or increase their severity that drivers need to know about.
Illinois State Police call them the fatal four: speeding, driving under in the influence, seatbelts and distractions.
Trooper Josh Korando says there's ways to avoid these such as calling someone to come and pick you up to avoid a DUI and never be a passenger with a drunk driver.
"Don't get in the car with someone that's been drinking," he explains. "That's just as drunk or more drunk than you are, that's not going to get you home safely."
Other tips include going the speed limit, giving yourself plenty of time to get where you're going as well as keeping a safe distance between your car and those in front of you.
Another life-saving law is making sure everyone in the car is buckled up.
Many times parents make sure their child has their seatbelt on but fail to buckle their own.
"If that car rolls over and the parent is inside flying all over the car, they're putting their child at risk," Korando recalls about responding to crashes.
Most times when air evac drops off a patient, they'll never know the outcome of their fate. But every once in a while, they'll get a reminder of why they do the work that they do.
"We've definitely had situations where our opinions are that maybe they're not going to make it, and they come by the base later and say thanks for saving our life," Starrick adds. "That's always kind of a nice thing to know we've made a difference."
For more roadway safety tips from ISP, click here.