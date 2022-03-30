Crossroads, RLC partner to create Legacy Endowment

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon decided to go a different route when celebrating Doctor's Day, rather than a traditional celebration.
Instead of receiving gifts, the hospital chose to give.
On Wednesday, staff members gathered for the announcement of the Legacy Endowment. The goal is to help employees, their children, and grandchildren with financial needs as they pursue a career in the medical world.
"The fact they felt so strongly to invest in their employees and future generations of employees' children, and grandchildren will be a tremendous benefit," said Rend Lake College Foundation CEO Kay Zibby-Damron.
The endowment is created in honor of Drs. James Tarter and Witold Szyfer.
"They were really strong physicians in our community," said Crossroads Medical Staff President, Dr. Gregory Dalencount. "[They were] people that dedicated their lives and passion to this hospital and this community."
Zibby-Damron says it's a gift that will continue to give for generations.
"It's a perpetual gift," said Zibby-Damron. "It's something that's going to help students every year now for future generations."