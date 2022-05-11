Community Fun & Fitness relays returns

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- An event that gets you up and moving while giving back returns after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
It's the Community Fun and Fitness Relays taking place at the Carbondale High School's running track on May 22nd.
The event offers several running events like:
- 4 x 400 meter relay
- Kids: 40-Meters, 60-Meters, 80-Meters, 100-Meters
- 100-Meters: Women, Men
- Mile Run
- 2x200-Meter Relays
- 4X100-Meter Relays
Marian Morris, one of the organizers of the event and former Saluki athlete says, they've added a new event this year -- shot put.
"We recognize that not everybody wants to run or can run comfortably -- knee problems or back problems," she explains. "But the idea is high school throwers and parents, moms and dads, can get out there and heft a ball."
The event is $10 with pre-registration and $15 on event day. Each year, organizers pick different charities to give a donation.
Kathy Jones, a retired Senior Assosciate Athletics Director for Southern Illinois Carbondale says, this year money will benefit two organizations.
The first is the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois and the second is Beacon House, which supports missionary work in Ghana.
"It's mothers and children and parents who just need help," Jones explains. "Helping getting their children education and health care and all those basic kind of needs."
Volunteers are also needed to greet participants and help with day-of registration.
To sign up for the event or lean more, click here.
Pre-registration ends on Monday, May 16th at midnight.