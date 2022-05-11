Carbondale residents weigh in on upcoming reproductive health clinic

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- An upcoming reproductive health clinic is on a lot of minds, and residents brought up the topic at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.
A dozen people spoke out about the clinic at the beginning of the session on May 10th.
Some in favor sharing their own experience of having an abortion for health reasons. Others oppose the clinic, fearing how it will impact the city.
Here's some of what residents had to say:
- "I want to be on firm record opposing that the notion that there's a constitutional right to abortion is profoundly false."
- "The doctor told me that if I continued my pregnancy that I was not able to be treated for cancer and that it would be turning into full blown cancer, so therefore I made the decision to have an abortion."
- "I am a victim of rape. I was raped here in Carbondale when I was 14 years old and out of that rape came my oldest son. I am against abortion."
- "It's not just an abortion clinic. It's also a group of doulas there that help do birth, so you should look at that fact too."
The announcement came Monday, May 9th that the clinic would be opening in Carbondale.
Choices: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health is the company operating the site. It will offer abortions as well as other reproductive health needs.
If Roe V. Wade is overturned it will leave abortion rights to the state. Right now Illinois is one of the states to allow the service.
Choices: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health believes if Roe V. Wade is over turned that Tennessee will outlaw abortions. They want to open the clinic in Carbondale for women in the southeast to have those services.
