Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The Dense Fog Advisory covers all of
southeast Missouri, areas of southwest Illinois along and west
of Interstate 57, and far western Kentucky.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

...Locally Dense Fog Overnight...

Fog was thickening once again tonight across the region. Dense fog
was reported at several sites in southeast Missouri and southwest
Illinois as of 9 pm.

Locally dense fog will likely form elsewhere across the region
overnight, spreading from Missouri and Illinois southeast across
west Kentucky and southwest Indiana. Visibility will be one
quarter mile or less in some locales.

Allow extra time to reach your destination. The fog may persist
into the early morning hours of Wednesday.

Black Lung event being held in Pinckneyville to help those impacted by coal mines

lungs

The U.S. Department of Labor is hosting a lung outreach event for former and current coal miners and even survivors medically impacted by the harsh effects.

This event will take place at the Pinckneyville Public Library from Noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 7. 

This event aims to raise awareness among current and former coal miners. It is to bring awareness and assist survivors of the Black Lung Benefits Act’s protections, to help them file claims to benefit them medically.

The Black Lung Benefits Act provides monthly payments and medical benefits to those suffering from pneumoconiosis (black lung disease) due to employment in or around coal mines.

“It makes their whole life better if they get benefits and are able access Medicare, medical care they need,” said project coordinator, Shelly Stuthers.

This program has paid more than $140 million in compensation nationwide to those in need.

Representatives of the department's Office of Workers Compensation Programs will be on hand to help. The event is open to the public and does not require pre-registration.

Can't attend the event? You can call 866-252-9732 for a direct line to the Shawnee Health Black Lung program. 

For more information about this event or help to file a claim, call the federal Black Lung Program toll-free at 800-347-2502. The U.S. Department of Labor news materials are accessible at http://www.dol.gov

