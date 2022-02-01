 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and
sleet accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, and ice accumulations of
one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
This area is generally along and west of a line from Poplar
Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to Marion and Albion
Illinois.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible and should be avoided
unless absolutely necessary. The hazardous conditions could
impact those travelers during the morning or evening commutes,
especially on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Safety tips for portable generator users ahead of winter weather

Portable Generators

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- With another round of winter weather around the corner, some residents could see a potential for power outages.

Having a portable generator can be a life-saver but it can also be deadly if not used properly.

About 170 Americans die each year from carbon monoxide poisoning related to consumer products such as portable generators, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Chris Colburn, technical application specialist at Colburn Power Systems in Marion, says those fixed several of those generators in our region through the years.

Colburn says if you haven't used one in a while, check your gas tank first. Then set it at least 15 to 20 fet away from your home before starting it, Colburn says.

It's important not to start the device inside your garage or directly next to your home because it increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, Colburn says.

"It's not always the actual person that's running the generator. It could be somebody inside the house that's taking a nap," Colburn said. "Carbon monoxide will make its way inside. It's odorless, tasteless, invisible and deadly."

Colburn says portable generators are fair weather machines, meaning they can't work in the cold or in wet weather. They also aren't meant to support large appliances like refrigerators, Colburn says.

If you have a question about your generator you can send an email to support@colburnpower.com.

