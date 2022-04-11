Sen. Bryant argues 'ghost gun' bill hurts legal gun owners not criminals

(WSIL) -- A bill that bans so-called 'ghost guns' in Illinois is close to becoming law despite having little to no Republican support.
House Bill 4383 passed Saturday morning hours after the official end of the spring session for lawmakers. Ghost guns are firearms that don't have a serial number.
Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) voted 'no' on the bill and spoke against it on the senate floor. Bryant says the bill doesn't accurately define ghost guns and offers little protection for legal gun owners.
Bryant argues the bill hurts people who create custom firearms and fails to punish criminals.
"What's also called a ghost gun is someone who puts their gun together themselves," Bryant said. "Like folks who buy their computer components separately and then put their own computer together at home."
Bryant accused Democrats of passing the bill to score political points in an election year.
"I get a little bit frustrated when we pass laws... that make it look like we're doing something on criminal justice reform when really nothing is being done," Bryant said. "It won't do anything that they wanted it to do."
"Smoke and mirrors."
Illinois law enforcement has seen an increase in "ghost guns" in the last five years. Supporters say making sure guns have a serial number is vital to investigating violent crimes
The bill is now on Gov. JB Pritzker's desk awaiting his signature.