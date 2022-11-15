Safe-T Act talks at IL fall veto session to restart after Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act is set to be discussed during the latter half of the fall veto session.
This week lawmakers are focusing on electing positions of leadership in the legislature, including majority and minority leaders for the senate and house.
Wednesday's session will be a short day while Thursday's session has been cancelled, according to a source familiar with the process.
Lawmakers will take up the SAFE-T Act after Thanksgiving when they return for a second three-day session beginning November 29.
Senator Chapin Rose (R-Champaign) says lawmakers weren't given enough time to read the bill. On the day the act passed both chambers in 2020, the senate voted just one hour after receiving the final bill.
House lawmakers passed the bill hours later. Rose says lawmakers are feeling the repercussions of rushing legislation that overhauls the state's justice system.
"That's how you get idiotic outcomes like saying prosecutors will no longer will be allowed to issue failure to appear warrants when criminals don't show up to court," Rose said.
According to language from the act, "[S]imple past non-appearance in court alone is not evidence of future intent to evade prosecution."
"Who is ever going to show up to court if you can't get a failure to appear warrant?" Rose asked.