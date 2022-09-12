Two-week trial closes door on 2020 Carbondale murder case

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- The last of three men involved in the 2020 shooting death of a Carbondale man was found gulity Friday evening.
Devale Johnson, 25, of Carbondale, was found guilty in Jackson County Court two weeks after the trial began, according to Jackson County State's Attorney Joe Cervantez.
Cervantez says the prosecution found multiple pieces of evidence to make this happen, but it took years to build an airtight case.
"When you have that much video it takes a lot of time to get that video into evidence it takes a lot of time just to even find that vehicle in the hours and hours and hours of video," Cervantez said.
The case began on the night of August 17, 2020 when Carbondale Police responded to shooting reports on the 1000 block of Robert A. Stalls Avenue.
Police found Jamonte Allison, Sr. at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital. Two month's after the shooting, sheriff's deputies in Orange County, Florida arrested Johnson and others.
Cervantez credited the teamwork of law enforcement in the area and across state lines for helping bring Johnson and his accomplices into custody. Cervantez also credited witnesses that normally wouldn't talk to police.
Cervantez says the verdict sends the message that gun violence won't be tolerated.
"Guns are not the way to solve [trivial matters] but if they choose guns it's going to be a path where they meet our prosecutors here in our office and I just don't want that to happen," Cervantez said.
The two other men in the case, Victor Purdiman and Micah Williams, plead guilty without going to trial. Both men are set to be sentenced September 27. Johnson's sentencing date is still unclear.