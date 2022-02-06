Several schools in Williamson County make masks optional for students

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Carterville, Herrin and Marion are making face masks optional for students and staff following a judge's temporary restraining order on Governor JB Pritzker's COVID-19 mandates in schools.
School officials made the announcement on Sunday, February 6th to parents via Facebook and phone calls.
On February 4th, Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow granted an appeal in response to lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and teachers from 150+ districts.
Local districts named in that lawsuit are Marion Unit #2, Bluford District #318 and Trico CUSD #176.
She said the mandates violate the plaintiffs' "due process rights under the law which provide them a meaningful opportunity to object to any such mitigations."
Here's the message sent out by Carterville Superintendent Keith Liddell:
Due to a written ruling from Judge Raylene Grischow of Sangamon County, Illinois on Friday, February 4th, Governor Pritzker’s executive orders and IDPH/ISBE requirements regarding masking, testing, and tracing are “null and void.”
Masks are no longer required in our schools; however, masks are still recommended to be worn in the schools as well as the continuance of all other layered mitigations in accordance with our Return to School Plan. Federal Transportation guidelines still require masks to be worn while on school transportation.
Students who test positive for COVID-19 will still have to isolate and we still want anyone that is sick to stay home. Close contacts of students and staff will not need to continue to quarantine unless directed by the local health department.
Keep in mind, this entire change of status is the result of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) and has already been appealed by the Governor’s Office to the Fourth Appellate Court of Illinois for a decision. We will keep you apprised as the fluid situation continues to evolve.
Staff will no longer be required to test weekly if not vaccinated. Testing will still be available for staff if needed.
Please contact me or your building administrators if you have any questions.
Keith Liddell
Superintendent
Marion Superintendent Keith Oates sent out a similar message:
On Friday, February 4th the Illinois Circuit Court for the Seventh Judicial Circuit SangamonCounty, Illinois, Judge Raylene Grischow issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that impacts current state mandated COVID 19 public school mitigations.
As a result of the ruling, effective immediately Unit #2 will change to a mask ‘optional’ policy for students and staff, cease close contact exclusions and cease mandatory testing for unvaccinated staff. All other mitigations will remain in place. Note: Federal Law requires masks on buses, that will not change.
Please be aware the entire change of status is a result of a Temporary Restraining Order and has already been appealed by the Governor’s Office to the Fourth Appellate Court of Illinois.
Marion CUSD #2 will continue to follow Illinois law and notify you should the Appellate Court make any changes as per COVID 19 mitigations.
Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to navigate Illinois mandates and court rulings that impact our legal obligations as a school district.
I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances. I also strongly encourage everyone to be tolerant and empathetic to others’ choices. Please remember that we are all in this together.
Wildcat Proud,
Keith Oates, Superintendent
You can read the message from the Herrin Superintendent by clicking here.
News 3 will continue to follow this story.