Residents react to local landmarks hit by tornado in Mayfield, KY

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Residents tell News 3 they're devastated by the damage from Friday night's storm.
Residents tell us seeing the damage in the daylight today was quote "unbelievable." News 3 was told some still don't have power and so some left their homes to help others.
While News 3 was out there Saturday, crews were still clearing out many neighborhoods.
Powerlines were knocked down, causing road blocks and traffic. It took News 3 about 20 minutes to get to and leave downtown Mayfield.
Many popular spots were destroyed, including Red's donut shop, the post office, courthouse and church buildings.
One lady tells News 3 it's heartbreaking seeing families leaving their homes without their coats in the cold weather.
She says she's been up since 8 a.m. helping families gather their belongings.
"Yeah, like the post office and the courthouse--those are things like landmarks, historical buildings that we would always--like I would show my grandkids coming down here. But now those--they're destroyed now and hopefully they can salvage some of it but it's very heartbreaking to know that those buildings that you thought would always be there are now destroyed," said Laurna Todd.
Officials were telling us residents shouldn't go downtown so first responders can continue clearing the roads. When extra volunteer help is needed, more information will be announced.
Governor Andy Beshear said 180 National Guardsmen are also there to help.
The city of Mayfield is under a dawn-to-dusk curfew until further notice.