Residents mixed over Choices abortion clinic coming to Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The debate over abortion is heating up across the country and in southern Illinois.
Choices: Memphis Center for Reproductive Health announced Monday it would expand its services and open a clinic in Carbondale.
It comes as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to rule on a decision next month that could overrule Roe V. Wade, a case that made abortion legal in the 1970s.
"I think it's time for Roe V. Wade to be overturned and this country to turn itself back over to the lord God," Carbondale resident Mark Cook said. "Abortion is wrong unless it's an extreme situation or the woman's life is in danger."
Cook called abortion an 'abomination' and believes any life should have the right to live. His friend, David Hayden, agrees, adding that Roe V Wade wasn't in the Constitution.
Hayden says there needs to be more support for women so they don't have abortions.
"Don't leave them hanging. Give them financial support. Line up prospective mothers and fathers and psychological support for these young ladies," Hayden said.
SIU senior student Missy Huddleston, who's studying to be an OBGYN, is in favor of having such a clinic in the area.
"We need to respect each others opinions," Huddleston said. "We'll probably never... come to a complete agreeance but we have to understand that everyone has a choice and we need to respect those choices."
Carbondale resident Dede Poston only supports abortion during extreme cases, such as rape. But overall, Poston disagrees with the clinic opening in the area.
"I hate to see young girls do something that wrong in their life to start out with and this will follow them the rest of their life whatever decision that they make," Poston said.