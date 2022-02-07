More local schools make masks optional, some still weighing options

(WSIL) -- Several more southern Illinois schools are making masks optional after a court ruling Friday.
The ruling on Friday by Sangamon County Circuit Court Judge Raylene DeWitte Grischow placed a temporary restraining order on the state's COVID mandates against schools.
The judge granted the appeal and said the mandates violate the plaintiffs' "due process rights under the law which provide them a meaningful opportunity to object to any such mitigations."
The order applies to the plaintiffs - those students, parents, and teachers who sought relief - but it could have broader implications.
The judge wrote: "Any non-named Plaintiffs and School Districts throughout this State may govern themselves accordingly." This means schools can decide what is best for their own district.
Local districts named in the original lawsuit include:
- Marion Unit #2
- Bluford district #318
- Trico CUSD #176
Several local districts have already decided to make masks optional for students.
Those schools include:
- Marion
- Carterville
- Herrin
- Trico
- Carbondale High School
- Zeigler-Royalton
- Murphysboro
- West Frankfort
- Crab Orchard
- Johnston City
- Benton District 47
Some school districts haven't made a decision on whether or not to make masks optional, until more information is gathered and court rulings are settled.
- Anna-Jonesboro
- Anna Jr. High
- Dongola
- Carbondale Elementary
- Du Quoin
- Massac County
Gov. JB Pritzker said he would seek an expedited appeal.
"The grave consequence of this misguided decision is that schools in these districts no longer have sufficient tools to keep students and staff safe. This shows yet again that the mask mandate and school exclusion protocols are essential tools to keep schools open and everyone safe. As we have from the beginning of the pandemic, the administration will keep working to ensure every Illinoisan has the tools needed to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.”