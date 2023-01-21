 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW EXPECTED LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

Across southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and the Evansville
Tri-State region, precipitation will develop late this evening
and increase after midnight. Light rain, or a light rain, light
snow mix is expected early on, followed by mainly light snow late
tonight into Sunday morning. Snow accumulations of up to around 1
inch will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. With
low temperatures forecast to be in the lower 30s, a few slick spots
may develop on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures climb above
freezing by 9 AM.

Farther south across southeast Missouri and west Kentucky Sunday
morning, a period of light snow or sleet could result in a dusting
on grassy and elevated surfaces only.

Men Cooking for CASA gives Mt. Vernon group a boost

  • Updated
  • 0
Men Cooking for CASA, Mt Vernon, 2023

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Volunteers giving their time to comfort and support children in the legal system are getting a boost thanks to local male chefs.

Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Jefferson County are made of volunteers who are assigned to children or minors that have to testify before a judge.

A dinner at Doubletree by Hilton in Mt. Vernon called 'Men Cooking for CASA' pit local chefs together in a friendly competition to raise money for the group.

State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) helped provide some of the food for the event. Bryant recounted having to testify in court when she was younger and doesn't want children to experience that situation.

"There's trauma involved quite often," Bryant said. "CASA volunteers help the kids get through their trauma and are their advocates."

The event sold out all of its tables and opened the night with remarks from local leaders including Bryant. It ended with a silent auction and the winner of the People's Choice Golden Skillet."

Tags

Recommended for you