Men Cooking for CASA gives Mt. Vernon group a boost

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Volunteers giving their time to comfort and support children in the legal system are getting a boost thanks to local male chefs.
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, of Jefferson County are made of volunteers who are assigned to children or minors that have to testify before a judge.
A dinner at Doubletree by Hilton in Mt. Vernon called 'Men Cooking for CASA' pit local chefs together in a friendly competition to raise money for the group.
State Sen. Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) helped provide some of the food for the event. Bryant recounted having to testify in court when she was younger and doesn't want children to experience that situation.
"There's trauma involved quite often," Bryant said. "CASA volunteers help the kids get through their trauma and are their advocates."
The event sold out all of its tables and opened the night with remarks from local leaders including Bryant. It ended with a silent auction and the winner of the People's Choice Golden Skillet."