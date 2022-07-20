Marcy Cascio-Hale appointed Williamson County State's Attorney

MARION (WSIL) -- Williamson County has a new state's attorney.
The Williamson County Board unanimously approved Marcy Cascio-Hale for the position. She becomes the first female State's Attorney in the county's history.
The Williamson County Democratic Party approved Cascio-Hale as their nominee at their July 18, 2022 meeting.
She has 13 years of legal experience in criminal, civil and family law, according to the County Board. She currently serves as a research attorney for the Fifth District Appellate Court. She graduated from SIU School of Law in 2009 and 2010.
The Democratic Party appointed the replacement after current State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti resigned. The replacement must be from the same party as the person leaving.
Zanotti's last day in the office is Friday, July 22, 2022. He recently faced controversy after receiving a DUI. Officials told News 3 talks about the resignation were in the works long before that incident.
During the meeting Cascio-Hale introduced herself and said she is, "So honored and humbled to be asked to do this position and I'm really eager to get started. I will try cases, I will get cases to the docket and we will have justice."
Cascio-Hale will begin work in the State's Attorney's office on Monday, July 25.
She will take on Republican candidate Theodore "Ted" Hampson in the November general election, if she decides to run for the next term.