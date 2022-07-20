 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Marcy Cascio-Hale appointed Williamson County State's Attorney

  • Updated
  • 0
Marcy Cascio-Hale
SUSAN WILLIS Photo Provided

MARION (WSIL) -- Williamson County has a new state's attorney.

The Williamson County Board unanimously approved Marcy Cascio-Hale for the position. She becomes the first female State's Attorney in the county's history. 

The Williamson County Democratic Party approved Cascio-Hale as their nominee at their July 18, 2022 meeting.

She has 13 years of legal experience in criminal, civil and family law, according to the County Board. She currently serves as a research attorney for the Fifth District Appellate Court. She graduated from SIU School of Law in 2009 and 2010.

The Democratic Party appointed the replacement after current State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti resigned. The replacement must be from the same party as the person leaving.

Zanotti's last day in the office is Friday, July 22, 2022. He recently faced controversy after receiving a DUI. Officials told News 3 talks about the resignation were in the works long before that incident. 

During the meeting Cascio-Hale introduced herself and said she is, "So honored and humbled to be asked to do this position and I'm really eager to get started. I will try cases, I will get cases to the docket and we will have justice."

Cascio-Hale will begin work in the State's Attorney's office on Monday, July 25. 

She will take on Republican candidate Theodore "Ted" Hampson in the November general election, if she decides to run for the next term. 

Tags

Recommended for you