Illinois Supreme Court will hear Shawnee School District's appeal

WOLF LAKE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Illinois Supreme Court will hear an appeal from the Shawnee School District. It stems from a disagreement with the Grand Tower Energy Center.
According to Superintendent Shelly Clover-Hill the power plant failed to pay their property taxes and then filed for tax relief.
She says this goes against Illinois law, which says, payments must be made and then can be protested.
A 5th district court sided with the Grand Tower Energy Center in May of this year. Now, that decision is being appealed.
Clover-Hill says the plant's failure to make these payments has caused financial woes for her schools, and and could have a bigger impact on communities if more businesses are allowed to do this.
"Can you imagine the catastrophic breakdown of social services if every tax payer in Illinois found out now, there's a 5th district decision that says you don't have to pay while you protest," she explains. "That's hospitals and road and police and fire and schools."
The Grand Tower Energy Center is the district's largest tax payer. After failure to pay their property taxes, the school district had to receive emergency funding from the state of Illinois to remain open.
Clover-Hill hopes the Illinois Supreme Court will overturn the 5th District's ruling, and go in favor of the school district.
"We're hoping number one, the court will reaffirm the plant has to play by the rules, which is follow the law," she adds. "Number two, if the court overturns the 5th district's decision and the Property Tax Appeal Board's decision, then we're not really sure how that would play out."
Clover-Hill went on to say if the case is overturned that could mean the school district and power plant go back to their original agreement made in the early 2000's. But again, it's all up to the court.
Clover-Hill says other school districts across the state are concerned about the 5th district's decision and how it could impact their tax funding. Those districts have offered their support to Shawnee.
She expects this case to be heard by the Illinois Supreme Court in the Spring of 2023.
