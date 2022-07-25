Illinois joining 5 other states to combat speeding

(WSIL) -- Illinois State Police and local law enforcement are joining officers from Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin to fight speeding.
They are joining forces for this year's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Speed Awareness Day on July 27, 2022.
The campaign is an effort to address the increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that took place during the pandemic.
Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021.
“We take speeding seriously because the consequences can be deadly,” said ISP Division of Patrol Deputy Director Colonel Margaret McGreal. “During Speed Awareness Day, ISP Troopers will saturate expressways, state routes, and rural roads to stop motorist who are not following posted speed limits in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities.”
Of the 5,413 fatal crashes in the six-state region in 2020, 1,668 (30.8%) were speed-related fatalities. Traffic crashes that result in death due to speeding are highest between June and September.
According to the NHTSA, drivers who speed are also more likely to engage in other risky behaviors, such as not wearing a seat belt, drinking and driving, or using a cell phone while driving.