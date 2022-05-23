IL gas tax freeze provision 'unconstitutional' according to Sangamon County lawsuit

PITTSBURG, Ill. (WSIL) --- A lawsuit filed in Illinois' 7th Circuit Judicial Court argues a provision to the recently passed gas tax freeze is unconstitutional.
When the state passed its budget during the spring session, it included a freeze on the state gas tax and grocery tax beginning July 1.
A provision for the gas tax freeze requires gas stations to place a sign on their storefront to let customers know about the freeze. They face a $500 fine-- described in the budget as a 'petty offense-- for each day they don't.
Michael Berry, owner of Pittsburg Convenience Center, says the signs are unncessary and businesses would have to pay for the signs themselves, not the state.
"They're also going to charge us with a misdemeanor criminal charge which could have an adverse effect for any licensing," Berry said.
The 16-page lawsuit was filed last Thursday by the Illinois Fuel & Retail Association, Sanders Oil Company and Freedom Oil Company. It argues that the provision violates businesses' constitutional rights to free speech and equal protection.
It contends that the provision is 'undoubtedly political' and requires plaintiffs to choose between criminal penalties or making a politcal statement on behalf of the state.
It adds that the language in the grocery tax freeze bill is similar to the language used for the gas tax freeze bill. The difference, according to the lawsuit, is that criminal penalties are absent from the grocery tax freeze bill.
Berry says regardless of how the lawsuit plays out he hopes the state will focus on making a real impact.
"If they would just drop the fuel tax and the sales tax that's added on top of what we pay up there on the sign that would reduce the price per gallon by close to a dollar," Berry said.
To read the full lawsuit click on the image below.