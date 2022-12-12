Hearings begin on proposed bill to ban assault weapons in Illinois

(WSIL) -- Illinois lawmakers kicked off hearings Monday on a wide-ranging gun bill that would ban assault weapons and raise the age for buying a firearm.
HB 5855, the Protect Illinois Communities Act would ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines, raise the gun-buying age from 18 to 21 and give prosecutors the ability to utilize "red flag" laws to revoke gun ownership from suspects.
The first of three scheduled hearings, all in Chicago, began with testimony from witnesses of violent shootings, including the July 4th shooting in Highland Park, Illinois.
State Rep. Dave Severin (R-Benton) is part of the Illinois Judiciary Criminal Committee, the group organizing the hearings. Severin said they heard from about seven witnesses including first responders.
Severin doesn't think Illinois should raise the age limit to buy a gun and believes the state should focus on its current "red flag" laws.
"A lot of these kids have been hunting with their parents and grandparents since they were 5, 6... 12 years old," Severin said. "All of a sudden you've got to be 21, or 18 and you have to hunt with someone [older]. It does not make sense."
The bill states that members of the military or Illinois National Guard can still buy guns if they're under 21. Underage hunters would have to hunt with someone who's 21 and has a FOID card, according to the proposed bill.
During Monday's meeting, lawmakers passed House Resolution 97 which honors the lives of the victims killed in the Highland Park shooting.
The next meeting is scheduled for Thursday. A third meeting is scheduled for next Tuesday.
It's possible the bill could come to a vote during the lame-duck session next month.