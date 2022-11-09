Hampson, Diederich share concerns about Safe-T Act

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Ted Hampson and Jeff Diederich will soon be taking on leadership roles. Hampson will be the new Williamson County State's Attorney and Jeff Diederich will be the sheriff.
They were both at the Republican watch party on election night, as the results rolled in. Hampson and Diederich said while campaigning, locals shared their worries about the Safe-T Act and how it will impact the community.
More than 60 State's attorney's signed a lawsuit this past week week claiming the criminal reform act as unconstitutional. Nearly a dozen counties in southern Illinois are included in that lawsuit, but Williamson county is not one of them.
Hampson says he would have joined that lawsuit if he were in office now.
One of the main reasons state's attorneys and law enforcement across the state are against the Safe-T Act is that it will end cash bail on January 1st, 2023.
Hampson is concerned about the safety of residents in his county and beyond.
"I think its a complete misunderstanding of what happens in the State's Attorney's office and the judiciary court systems," he says. "To have some type of belief that we would seek to detain somebody as a penalty. To hold them for anything other than what their record reflects or what the crime is that they committed."
As the Safe-T Act stands right now, a judge can hold a suspect in jail they deem as too dangerous. Those who are for the legislation say, cash bail disproportionally impacts low-income offenders.
"While I understand the thought process behind bringing about the Safe T Act, it was done in a poor manner," Hampson adds. "It was not discussed with state's attorneys across the state or defense attorneys or anyone."
Diederich is hopeful the lawsuit will put a stop to the Safe T-Act or state lawmakers will make changes during the upcoming veto session.
"The Safe T Act does anything but make our communities safe," he says. "It actually does the opposite. It will put the public in danger. It will put the officers who are out serving and protecting in danger, and that's unacceptable."
The Sheriff elect adds deputies will be trained the on Safe-T Act's rules and regulations. So if the legislation is not repealed, the department will be ready.
"Ultimately we will up hold the law," he says. "That doesn't mean we're a fan of that particular legislation. We will be working and lobbying to make those changes."
Lawmakers will meet in Springfield on November 15th, which will kick off a six-day fall veto session. It will give them time to debate any tweaks to the act before New Year's Day.
Meanwhile arguments in the lawsuit are set for December 7th, and a ruling could be handed down as early as December 15th.