Free laundry service for Marion, KY residents

Marion, KY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief is operating a free laundry service for Marion residents from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., CDT, daily, in Fredonia.
The laundry is located at Fredonia First Baptist Church at 208 Cassidy Avenue, Fredonia, KY.
To help with water conservation efforts, residents of Marion can bring their laundry and drop it off with their name and phone number.
Volunteers will wash, dry, and fold your laundry, then call you when it is ready to pick up. There is a limit two loads per person. It generally takes about 90 minutes for the laundry to be ready for pickup.
The Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief mobile laundry trailer plans to be at Fredonia First Baptist Church through July 30.
For more information:
http://Fredoniafbc.net/
https://www.facebook.com/fredoniakyfirst
270-545-3401
presleylamm@gmail.com
To get Marion Water Updates via email please go to https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/KYTC/signup/13651 and click on the Marion Water Update Group link at the bottom. Follow the directions. Be sure to check your SPAM filtering to assure Gov Delivery is on your approved list. You may also sign up for traffic information.
Marion Water Updates are available at the Marion, KY City Hall Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076122670507. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.