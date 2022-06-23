Former students bring serious allegations against Carterville School District staff

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- A school board meeting in Carterville tonight was filled with allegations of staff bullying and sexual harassment of students.
Former student Kyle Willis read a 5 minute statement to the board Thursday evening, claiming these allegations have been brushed aside for years.
Willis and many other former students claim staff bullying, intimidating, sexually harassing and assaulting students has been happening with little to no repercussion.
"Why have you normalized teachers behaving sexually towards your students and not acted against it? Why have you normalized bullying and assault in your district to the point of not one, not two but even three student suicides having still changed nothing for you? There have been a vast number of students who you are and were directly responsible for who have repeatedly experienced these things and had to persevere through everything alone," said Willis.
Kyle gave a 28 page presentation to board members and attendees.
It's filled with dozens of Facebook and community forum posts alleging the same things Kyle presented tonight.
The board on the other hand saying in response that they take these allegations very seriously.
"We have had situations that have been investigated by law enforcement that you have eluded to and we certainly take all of that very very seriously," said one board member.
News Three reached out the regional superintendent of schools at Carterville High School Thursday.
Senior officials say they'll be releasing a statement Friday.
News Three also requested copies of any formal criminal complaints against Carterville staff.
We are expected to get those next week.