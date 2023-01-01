Cash bail on hold as SAFE-T Act opponents applaud IL Supreme Court's move

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST MONDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky, southern Illinois, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CST Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to poor visibility. Shallow fog will make it difficult to notice oncoming traffic beyond 100 feet. Visibilities will gradually start improving over the next few hours across parts of southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois and possibly southwest Indiana. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving...slow down... use your headlights...and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&