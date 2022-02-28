Biden's SCOTUS pick brings 'joy' during agonizing time, says SIU prof.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- Amid the ongoing chaos in Ukraine, President Joe Biden found time to deliver a key campaign promise: nominating a Black female federal judge to the Supreme Court.
"In the midst of all the agony in the world there is so much joy surrounding [Judge Ketanji Brown] Jackson," said Camille Davidson, dean of the SIU School of Law.
The nomination is a landmark for women of color according to Davidson. She expects a 'thorough' confirmation process, a stark contrast to the 2020 process with current Justice Amy Coney Barrett that lasted 28 days.
Davidson says Biden is keeping his promise and recognizing the hardships Black women have faced since the country's founding. The nomination, Davdison says, was long overdue.
"President Biden said 'I understand the role that Black women have had in this country since this inception,'" Davidson said. "I do believe it's high time for there to be representation on the court."
Moments after last Friday's historic announcement, Davidson's daughter sent her a text that invited tears of joy.
"She texted me a picture of herself on the steps of the Supreme Court... I actually cried," said Davidson. "It really did give me hope about where we're headed in this country."