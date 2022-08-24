$10.4M worth of improvements coming to Paducah Riverfront

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- You'll see some changes to the Paducah Riverfront in the near future. The City Council approved a federal grant worth millions of dollars.
Members voted in favor of the $10.4M agreement during their meeting on August 23, 2022. It stems from an opportunity that the engineering department have been working toward for several years.
In November 2019, the City was notified of the grant award administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administration (MARAD).
Since then, City Engineer Ricky Murphy and his team have been checking off the grant's requirements like EPA regulations.
The money will be used to enhance the experience for riverboat visitors along with improvements to downtown’s transportation including:
- A new riverboat landing facility to be located just downstream of the foot of Broadway.
- Improved bike and pedestrian linkages through the improvements of three intersections, the addition of wayfinding, and creation of a multi-use path.
- Improvements near the transient boat dock (former Executive Inn site) to include green space and seating.
Murphy explains next steps for this project to council members.
"Right now, we're currently under design," he explains. "We got permission to start our design process early. HDR coupled with VFW Local engineers here, will be looking at 30% plans to be looking at those here soon."
Once a draft of the design is complete, they'll see if that puts them under or over budget. From there, they'll make changes to the design to get the most out the grant.
After the design and bidding process, there will be a construction period that's expected to last 18 months.
For more on this project and last night's meeting, click here.