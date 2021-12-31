You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical
moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely
some flooding problems.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64 and
all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected
areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected,
with locally higher amounts possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

News 3's biggest web stories in 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
2021 top web stories

(WSIL) -- 2021 brought a wide variety of stories to our newsroom. From the good to the bad and everything in between, News 3 brought you the stories that impacted your communities.

Here is a list of the local stories our viewers read more than any other in 2021:

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

SIU student fatally shot, others injured

SIU student fatally shot, others injured

CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) — The Department of Safety at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is confirming that a student died after being involved in a shooting incident.

2.

1.

Now here were the biggest national and statewide web stories from the last year:

10.

9.

8.

7.

6.

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Thank you for being loyal viewers and readers of News 3 WSIL.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you