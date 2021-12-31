News 3's biggest web stories in 2021

(WSIL) -- 2021 brought a wide variety of stories to our newsroom. From the good to the bad and everything in between, News 3 brought you the stories that impacted your communities.
Here is a list of the local stories our viewers read more than any other in 2021:
10.
Illinois State Police have released surveillance footage showing the officer-involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
9.
The victim in this weekend's deadly boat accident in Belle Rive has been identified.
8.
The Gallatin County coroner’s office has released the autopsy results in the death of Mishealia Meredith.
7.
Two people were killed during a crash on Route 37 in Franklin County Wednesday.
6.
29 schools, as of Tuesday afternoon, have been placed on probation.
5.
This is the second recent shake up for Saluki Athletics. A nationwide search is now underway for a new Athletic Director after Liz Jarnigan departed the university unexpectedly last week.
4.
Monday night, a school board in Alexander County is hearing from parents and teachers about bad behavior at the school prom.
3.
CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) — The Department of Safety at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is confirming that a student died after being involved in a shooting incident.
2.
Illinois State Police are investigating after a crash in Wayne County killed one teen and sent three other people to the hospital.
1.
A missing 19-year-old woman from Harrisburg, IL has been found dead.
Now here were the biggest national and statewide web stories from the last year:
10.
That is a major concession to moderates as party leaders prepared to move their legislation through the Senate.
9.
A man wanted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6 was arrested in southern Illinois on Tuesday.
8.
Budweiser released an updated version of its iconic “Respect” commercial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
7.
The Saint Louis Zoo is mourning the death of one of its beloved tigers.
6.
Two boxers who had a bitter rivalry in the 1990s won’t square off again in 2021.
5.
The $13 million exhibit consists of eight new outdoor homes for primates — lemurs, Old World monkeys and New World monkeys.
4.
An Ohio woman is dead after a ride on one of the world’s tallest wooden roller coasters at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.
3.
The project is targeted to open some time next year.
2.
People weren’t the only ones enjoying the snow Wednesday.
1.
Instead of dumping aquarium fish, check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.
Thank you for being loyal viewers and readers of News 3 WSIL.