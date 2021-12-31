News 3's biggest web stories in 2021

(WSIL) -- 2021 brought a wide variety of stories to our newsroom. From the good to the bad and everything in between, News 3 brought you the stories that impacted your communities.

Here is a list of the local stories our viewers read more than any other in 2021:

10.

Illinois State Police release video of Jefferson Co. officer-involved shooting Illinois State Police have released surveillance footage showing the officer-involved shooting at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

9.

Victim identified after boat capsizes in Bell Rive Sunday The victim in this weekend's deadly boat accident in Belle Rive has been identified.

8.

Autopsy report released in Saline County teen’s death The Gallatin County coroner’s office has released the autopsy results in the death of Mishealia Meredith.

7.

2 killed, 3 injured in Franklin County Crash Two people were killed during a crash on Route 37 in Franklin County Wednesday.

6.

5.

4.

Egyptian School parents concerned with chaperone’s behavior at prom Monday night, a school board in Alexander County is hearing from parents and teachers about bad behavior at the school prom.

3.

SIU student fatally shot, others injured CARBONDALE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) — The Department of Safety at Southern Illinois University Carbondale is confirming that a student died after being involved in a shooting incident.

2.

Local 14-year-old killed in crash Illinois State Police are investigating after a crash in Wayne County killed one teen and sent three other people to the hospital.

1.

Missing Harrisburg teen found dead A missing 19-year-old woman from Harrisburg, IL has been found dead.

Now here were the biggest national and statewide web stories from the last year:

10.

Official: Democrats OK tightened income limits for relief That is a major concession to moderates as party leaders prepared to move their legislation through the Senate.

9.

Man wanted in U.S. Capitol riot arrested in Marion A man wanted for his role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. on January 6 was arrested in southern Illinois on Tuesday.

8.

Budweiser updates “Respect” ad for 20th anniversary of 9/11 Budweiser released an updated version of its iconic “Respect” commercial ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

7.

Beloved tiger dies at Saint Louis Zoo The Saint Louis Zoo is mourning the death of one of its beloved tigers.

6.

Reports: Mike Tyson won’t fight Evander Holyfield again Two boxers who had a bitter rivalry in the 1990s won’t square off again in 2021.

5.

St. Louis Zoo set to open Primate Canopy Trails The $13 million exhibit consists of eight new outdoor homes for primates — lemurs, Old World monkeys and New World monkeys.

4.

Woman dies after riding Holiday World roller coaster An Ohio woman is dead after a ride on one of the world’s tallest wooden roller coasters at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari.

3.

2.

1.

Don’t dump pets: MO Dept. of Conservation warning after large goldfish caught Instead of dumping aquarium fish, check with local pet stores who may take them back, or connect with aquarium clubs in your city.

