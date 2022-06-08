PBR dedicating 'Bulls in the Ballpark' event to Chance Karnes

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Professional Bull Riders, Inc. is holding an event later this month that will honor Chance Karnes.
Karnes, 20, died in a crash last month and was laid to rest in Du Quoin following a ceremony at the Herrin High School football field.
Marion PBR will hold its first ever event inside a baseball field--- Rent One Park--- on June 18 that will feature around 40 competitors competing for a cash prize.
One of the sponsors, Shoe Sensation, announced it would dedicate the event in honor of Karnes, a noted outdoorsman and horse sorting competitor.
Lance Yearby, producer for Marion PBR and president of Rally Point Events, said it was an appropriate way to honor Karnes' memory.
""PBR is the definition of a cowboy and Chance Karnes was the definition of a cowboy," Yearby said. "He lived the life, done the life so we thought what better cause than to make the night in his honor."
The event is sold out, selling more than 4,500 tickets since announcing it last month. Yearby says there are plans to add another 500 seats on the grassy areas of the park.
To check for upates on tickets you can visit Marion PBR's Facebook page or their website ballparkpbr.com.