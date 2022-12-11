Kentucky man charged with two counts of attempting to kill a peace officer

HARDIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A man is behind bars after attempting to kill deputies.
The Hardin County Sheriff posted a press release to Facebook about the incident, which took place on December 10th.
Late Saturday night, deputies attempted to carry out a traffic stop for moving violations. The driver of the vehicle was Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky.
Wilson initially stopped for deputies, but fled the traffic stop after contact was made. A pursuit ensued with Wilson driving more than 100 mph in zones with a max speed of 25 mph.
The suspect took deputies and the sheriff into Elizabethtown and through several private yards. Then, Wilson headed back to Highway 146 toward Rosiclare.
According to the press release, Wilson turned his vehicle around at the Dollar General. That's where he positioned his vehicle toward Officer Burton's vehicle and accelerated in an attempt to strike him.
Wilson then proceeded back toward Conkle's Corner and changed lanes going more than 100 mph in an effort to hit deputies in their patrol vehicles head on. The deputies were able to avoid the suspect by a few feet.
The driver continued into Elizabethtown, going more than 100 miles per hour. Again, the suspect went through private yards. He eventually crashed into a telephone pole.
Wilson, then ran away and deputies lost sight of him.
After an extensive search on foot, the Hardin County Sheriff requested assistance from Gallatin County, Pope County, and Saline County including its K-9.
With the help of Saline County K-9 Basso and his handler, Wilson was found a private boat hiding. He was arrested without incident.
He now faces two charges of attempting to kill a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, among others.