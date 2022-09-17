BBQ Fundraiser supports local veterans

(WSIL) -- An upcoming fundraiser will support local veterans, and its pretty tasty too.
Several local groups are cooking up 8-to-10 pound pans of BBQ pork -- ready for the bun. That includes the Laborers Local 773, Laborers' Care Foundation, and Prince Law Firm.
The cost is $45 and all proceeds go to the Veterans Legal Assistance Program at Southern Illinois University.
Orders must be placed by this Wednesday, September 21st. Those can be made via call or text to (618) 889-1038.
Pick-up is between 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on October 1st at 378 Haney Road, Carbondale, Illinois.