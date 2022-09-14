Planned Parenthood weighs in on proposed nationwide abortion ban

(WSIL) -- Officials at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri weigh in on current state bans and the proposed nationwide ban at 15 weeks.
While this Planned Parenthood has multiple locations in Missouri, it also has one in Fairview Heights, Illinois. Since the reversal of Roe V. Wade, Planned Parenthood has essentially stopped its abortion services at its Missouri clinics but has kept them on-going in Illinois.
Indiana's ban on abortions will take effect on September 15th. Bonyen Lee-Gilmore, its Vice President of Communications and Strategy, believes they'll see an influx of patients from Indiana coming to Illinois for care.
The Fairview Heights Location has already had women from as south as Texas travel there for an abortion.
The clinic has seen a 116% percent increase in women getting abortions after 14 weeks because of bans in surrounding states.
"They know the consequences of what a post-Roe reality has had on people," she explains. "It's pushing people later into pregnancy. They're trying to use every tool in their tool box to prevent people from accessing the care that they need."
Now, there's a proposal for a nationwide ban on abortions at 15-weeks.
Gilmore Lee says Missouri is in a public health crisis ever since the state's abortion ban and other states do not want to be in this situation.
While this proposal for a nationwide ban does provides exceptions for rape, incest, and medical emergencies, Planned Parenthood believes bans prevent women from getting the care that they need and want.
Lee-Gilmore says right now women are being turned away because exceptions are vague and are not designed with the patient in mind.
According to her, in the 18 months before the reversal of Roe Versus Wade, there was not a single woman in Missouri who fell under the state's rape exception for Medicaid to cover her abortion.
She added polls show that a majority of voters support safe, legal abortions, and change starts at the ballot box.