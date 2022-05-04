Rend Lake Water Festival returns after two-year break

FRANKLIN COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Rend Lake Water Festival is returning after a two-year break because of COVID-19.
The festival commemorates the creation of Rend Lake by the Army Corps of Engineers 50 years ago.
Heston Mays, the President of the Benton/West City Chamber of Commerce, jokes that when visitors come to the festival in Benton they ask where the water is at.
"When the lake came in, a year later they actually started the water festival to try and get things rolling," he says. "A celebration of the lake and bringing the lake to the area."
Today the area boasts more than 800 camp sites, a 27-hole golf course, 22 miles of bike paths and countless educational programs.
The festival will kick off with its first-ever talent contest on Wednesday, May 4th.
It will take place at the Doug Collins & John Malkovich event Center starting at 6 p.m. There's 27 entries and participants will compete in four categories: art, dance, instrumental and vocal.
Thursday is the official kick off to the midway with the carnival, which will run through Saturday. It's one ticket per ride and a ticket costs $3. There's also specials on tickets including 10 for $25, 20 for $48 or a wristband for $25.
Saturday morning marks the parade which will start at 10:02 a.m. on West Main Street, town square to Joplin street.
Lennie Shelton, the Director of the chamber of commerce, encourages families to bring their lawn chairs and create some memories.
"We have 60 to 70 entries," she says. "A lot of the parades don't allow them to throw candy anymore, but we're definitely throwing candy so bring the kids and make sure you have a little bag to bring the candy in."
Following the parade, a vendor fair will take place with arts and crafts, direct sales, food and informational booths. The vendor fair will go from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information on the Rend Lake Water Festival, taking place May 4-7th, click here.