Marion, Ky. residents 'terrified' about water crisis, 'praying' for rain

MARION, Ky. (WSIL) -- Nichole Belt walked to her backyard to check on two large blue buckets collecting water amid a crisis in Marion, Kentucky.
"It's not much," Belt said as she closed the bucket using a window screen as a lid.
Belt is worried about her son who's a diabetic and constantly needs water to drink. Belt describes herself as a positive person but the city's water crisis is testing her patience.
"There's no reason we should be in this situation right now borrowing water from other people," Belt said. "It's terrifying because we don't know where it's going to go, where it's going to end."
CITY'S PLAN MOVING FORWARD
After intially pumping water out of the Cumberland River, the Kentucky National Guard is now pumping water out of the Tradewater River following an incident on Sunday, says Crittenden County Emergency Management Director Jason Hurley.
Hurley says a backroad the guard was using gave out and caused the truck to go off the road.
"We did lose one of the tankers luckily the soldiers themselves sustained minor injuries," Hurley said. "Some of the smaller roads we have and the county roads don't have the shoulders that some of the bigger roads have like Highway 60."
In April, the city discovered a breach in one of the levees in Lake George, the town's main water supply. The city chose to drain the lake, losing more than 187 milllion gallons, or one-year's worth of water, in the process.
After Gov. Andy Beshear signed an emergency declaration last week, the guard has been assisting with distributing cases of water and pumping water into the old city lake, Marion's backup water supply.
Hurley says the city will continue to distribute cases of water the entire summer.
"That's kind of our long-term goal as of right now. We're of course hoping that something can come through and we can get some kind of sustainment," Hurley said. "We're praying for rain."
RESIDENTS WONDER WHAT'S NEXT
Shelly Davidson, a mother of two, had come home to take her dog out for a walk during her break from work. Next to her sidedoor were cases of water she picked up the day before from the guard's distribution center.
Davidson was told to prepare for the one day she'll turn on her faucet and no water will run.
"That is a possiblity they told us to prepare for," Davidson said. "[It's] scary."
Belt is fearful but also frustrated. Fearful because she's never lived through a crisis like this. Frustrated because there hasn't been a solid solution put forward. Belt appreciates the help the city's getting but wonders how sustainable it will be.
"That's not going to last forever," Belt said. "What are we going to do when it's gone? What if it doesn't rain? What if the other counties can't keep up?
"When we've used all our avenues of help and donations and stuff, what then?" Belt asked.
Davidson has faith that the city will overcome this challenge, she says, is the first of its kind in Kentucky.
"Pray it don't happen in your community. Don't think it can't happen," Davidson said.
"We all thought it couldn't happen but it is happening."
WATER DISTRIBUTION CENTER HOURS
The city of Marion released its updated schedule for its water distribution center. The center is located at the city's old National Guard armory at 131 Rochester Ave.
Residents whose last names begin with A through M will be able to come Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents whose last names begin with N through Z will be able to come Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.