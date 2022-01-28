N.C. man fined for poaching in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) – A North Carolina man who pleaded guilty to poaching deer in Pope County between 2017 and 2020 and will pay $7,000 in restitution to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Andrew J. Dudek, 39, of North Carolina was arrested for nine violations, including hunting without a valid license, no valid permit, failure to report deer harvest, and unlawful take of two Illinois whitetail bucks.
He was charged in February 2020 by Pope County State’s Attorney Jason Olson. Dudek pleaded guilty in late 2021, resulting in $8,697 for fines and fees that include $7,000 in restitution to IDNR.
The case was the result of an extensive investigation by conservation authorities in Illinois, Tennessee, North Carolina, and New York.
The Illinois Conservation Police work vigorously to prevent the loss of resources. Anyone who witnesses or is aware of a conservation crime is urged to call the tip line at 877-236-7529.