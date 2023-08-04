'Big Nasty Night!' at the Ballpark

MARION (WSIL) -- A 'Big Nasty Night!' is scheduled at the Marion Stadium to honor the legacy of Trace Bittle and to raise money for scholarships.
The game is Friday, August 4 at the Marion Stadium with the gates opening at 5:45 p.m. and the game starts at 6:45 p.m.
The Thrillville Thrillbillies will be taking on the Jackson Rockabillys. The first 500 fans will receive a gift from the game's sponsor "In Your Face Outfitters".
A limited Edition, Multi-Cam Black Team Jersey will be available in a Silent Auction. On top of baseball, there will be games, entertainment, a foam cannon, and post-game fireworks.
Nicknamed “Big Nasty” from a young age, Trace Bittle was a 2022 Marion High School grad and athlete with a dream of creating his own line of hunting apparel.
After Trace's unexpected death, his family is making his dream come true while helping students pursue their dreams through the Trace Bittle Scholarship Fund.
His mother Missy Bittle told the News 3 This Morning crew why combing Trace's passion for baseball, hunting and helping others is the perfect way to honor her son's legacy. You can watch the full interview in the video attached to this story.
Tickets for the game can be purchased at the gate or by clicking here.
You can learn more about the Trace Bittle Scholarship Fund and "In Your Face Outfitters' by visiting this Facebook page.